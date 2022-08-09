Nitish Kumar Breaks Alliance With BJP As Battle For Bihar Intensifies

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar on Tuesday ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The decision was taken following Nitish's high-level meeting with party MPs, MLAs, and MLCs.

Tensions between Nitish and the BJP had been rising over the past few months, with the JD(U) accusing the saffron party of weakening it. However, the resignation of Ramchandra Prasad Singh, the once trusted loyalist of Nitish, was the triggering point.

Singh, a former Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer who is popularly known as RCP, has called the JD(U) a "sinking ship" after his resignation from party. However, the JD(U) had hit back at Singh, saying its ship is sailing and not sinking.

"Yes, it is true that some of the people tried to make the hole in the bottom of ship to make it sink but we spotted it within time and repaired it," JD(U) national President Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh said on Saturday, as reported by news agency IANS.

"RCP Singh has his body in the JD(U) but his heart is somewhere else. During the 2020 Assembly election, Chirag (Chirag Paswan) model was used to conspire against the JD(U) to damage Nitish Kumar. This was the reason why our party reached 43 seats. This time, they were using RCP Singh to do a conspiracy against Nitish Kumar. Our leader has spotted it within time and destroyed their conspiracy."

GRAND ALLIANCE TO SUPPORT NITISH KUMAR

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has already announced that it would support Nitish if he walks out of the BJP-led NDA. Besides, Congress and the Left parties - Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) - have also declared their support to the JD(U).

"If Nitish chooses to dump NDA, what choice do we have except to embrace him (‘gale lagaenge'). RJD is committed to fighting the BJP. If the chief minister decides to join this fight, we will have to take him along," RJD national vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said on Monday.

NITISH TO ASK GUV TO REPLACE BJP MINISTERS

According to news agency PTI, Nitish will not resign from chief minister-ship and ask the Governor to replace BJP ministers with those of other parties, which may support his party in continuing the government.

Currently, BJP holds 77 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. JD(U) holds 45, the Congress 19, the Left led by CPIML(L) has 16 and the RJD 79.