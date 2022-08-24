'Pressurised Me To Take The CM Post After 2020 Polls': Nitish Kumar's Fresh Charge At BJP

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday said that he was pressurised to take the top post in 2020 after the NDA alliance came to power in Bihar despite his party winning fewer seats than the BJP. Kumar's startling revelation came during the Bihar Assembly session in which the BJP leaders accused him of betrayal before the floor test which Mahagathbandhan won easily.

"After the 2020 polls, I was ready for a Chief Minister from the BJP since they had more MLAs. But there was serious pressure on me to continue as Chief Minister. They said you become Chief Minister. So, I finally agreed," Nitish Kumar said.

Training his guns at the BJP, Kumar said that the current dispensation at the Centre does little except publicity. "Their (BJP) only task is to create disturbances in society," Kumar remarked in the Assembly.

The newly formed Mahagathbandhan government won the motion of confidence amid a walkout staged by MLAs of the BJP, which has been stripped of power as a result of the recent political upheaval in the state.

When BJP MLAs protested in the Assembly during his speech, he said they were free to speak against him as it will earn them rewards from their top leadership. "Maybe this will earn you some rewards from your political bosses," the chief minister said.

Rejecting the BJP's charge that his latest volte-face was aimed at becoming the prime ministerial candidate of the opposition camp, Kumar asserted that he had “no personal ambitions”. He, nonetheless, spoke of his interactions with leaders from across the country whom he has urged to stay united for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Kumar also pointed out that after the 2020 assembly polls, when he was requested by the BJP to continue despite a diminution in JD(U)'s tally, he felt disappointed at many old ministers like Sushil Kumar Modi, Nand Kishore Yadav and Prem Kumar being dropped.

"But I did not say anything since it was an internal matter of their party. They (BJP MLAs) have run away. Had they stayed back, I would have recalled many things which could have caused them discomfort", said Kumar.

The newly-formed government in Bihar on Wednesday comfortably won the motion of confidence through a voice vote, after which the Deputy Speaker ordered a headcount upon a request by Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the parliamentary affairs minister, who said that though a voice vote had clearly showed support of the majority, the exercise would “leave no room for any ambiguity ”.

As per the headcount, 160 MLAs voted in favour of the confidence motion while no vote was cast against the same. The lone MLA of AIMIM, Akhtarul Iman, whose party is not a part of the ruling alliance, also took part in the headcount and supported the confidence motion.



