Nitish Kumar Accuses BJP Of Conspiring Against JDU Candidates In 2020 Bihar Assembly Election

Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal United (JDU) chief on Sunday accused the Bhartaiya Janata Party (BJP) of working against the JDU in the 2020 assembly elections despite being in an alliance. He also claimed that all the political parties opposed to the BJP can win a "huge majority" in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls if all of them come together and stay united.

Kumar, speaking at a plenary session, blamed the BJP for his party's poor performance in the recent Bihar assembly elections.

"They (BJP) should be reminded that never before had our party won fewer seats, either in assembly polls of 2005 or 2010. In 2020, we suffered as they tried to ensure the defeat of our candidates," said Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Kumar, who has been the state's chief minister for the longest time, has assured a majority if all opposition parties (to the BJP) band together.

"But Bihar was not getting anything (from the BJP government at the Centre). The demand for special status was not accepted. He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) belongs to a state which has been prosperous since British Raj. The nation cannot progress without developing the poorer ones," he added.

"I must say if all parties opposed to them (BJP) come together, such a grouping can rest assured of a huge majority. But the ball is in the court of all such parties. I will keep trying to make it happen," the 71-year-old politician said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

Earlier, the Saffron Brigade had accused the Bihar CM of being a habitual betrayer and pushing the state into the abyss of lawlessness and corruption by entering into a fresh alliance with the RJD. The party also announced that it will hold a massive protest against the betrayal by the JDU leader.