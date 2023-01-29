'Nitish Kumar A Liability': BJP's Sushil Modi Rules Out Coalition With JDU In Bihar

SUSHIL Modi, the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), rejected any future coalition with the Janata Dal (United) on Sunday, saying that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become a "liability" now.

Speaking to the reporters, the JDU leader said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all senior leaders have made it very clear that there will be no coalition with Nitish Kumar or the JDU in the future."

"The person not just betrayed BJP, he also betrayed the mandate of the people and PM Modi," he added as quoted by news agency ANI.

According to the BJP leader, JDU chief and Bihar Chief Minister Kumar have now become liabilities.

"Coalition happens with those who have power, but Nitish Kumar has become a "liability" now. His ability to transfer votes has ended. He was able to win 44 seats in the last Assembly elections, just because PM Modi campaigned for him, or else he would not have even won 15 seats," he said.

Modi also said that the saffron brigade can now contest the assembly elections in Bihar on its own. He also said that Kumar is powerless now and he won't be able to attract votes any longer. According to him, the BJP will contest the 2025 assembly polls on its own.

"Nitish Kumar is powerless now. Whether in BJP, or in RJD, he will no longer be able to attract votes. We are happy that he has left the coalition, and now we can contest the upcoming Assembly elections in 2025 on our own and will come to power," he added as quoted by news agency ANI.

Nitish Kumar ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP) National Democratic Alliance in August last year. He then joined hands with the Tejashwi Yada under "Mahagathbandhan" and became the chief minister of the state for the eighth time.

(With ANI Inputs)