Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur Office Receives Threat Calls, Security Beefed Up; Probe Underway

UNION Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur received three threatening calls between 11.30 am and 11.40 am on Saturday, said Nagpur police.

Speaking about the incident, DCP of Nagpur, Rahul Madane said, "There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari."

Maharashtra | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur received two threatening calls this morning. Nagpur Police say that further investigation is going on.



Visuals from outside the Minister's office. pic.twitter.com/BMgcANvUOO — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2023

Police is investigating further into the matter.