Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur Office Receives Threat Calls, Security Beefed Up; Probe Underway

According to the police, the threat calls were received by the office at 11.30 am and 11.40 am.

By JE News Desk
Sat, 14 Jan 2023 02:51 PM IST
Minute Read
Nitin Gadkari's Nagpur Office Receives Threat Calls, Security Beefed Up; Probe Underway
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Image Credits: ANI)

UNION Minister Nitin Gadkari's office in Nagpur received three threatening calls between 11.30 am and 11.40 am on Saturday, said Nagpur police.

Speaking about the incident, DCP of Nagpur, Rahul Madane said, "There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari."

Police is investigating further into the matter.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.