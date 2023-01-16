Nitin Gadkari Threat Call: Karnataka CM Bommai Assures Thorough Investigation

Security has been beefed up around Nitin Gadkari after a prisoner in Karnataka made a threat call.

Karnataka government will thoroughly investigate the case pertaining to the threat call to Union Minister for Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, state’s Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured on Monday. A prisoner from the Hindalga jail in Belagavi had called Gadkari’s Nagpur office and demanded Rs 100 Crore, on Saturday.

Jayesh Pujari, the inmate of Hindalga jail who allegedly made the threat call, has been sentenced to death by a court in a murder case, Karnataka police had informed on Sunday.

Also Watch:

Puri had also claimed to be a member of the Dawood Ibrahim gang, news agency PTI quoted the police as saying.

"The call was made from Hindalga jail. We are getting the entire thing investigated. We have taken the matter various seriously," said Bommai.

The government of Karnataka will also do a background check of the person who made the call, Bommai further assured.

Jayesh Pujari had also escaped from the prison once in 2016, after being handed the death sentence, but was later detained again by the Karnataka Police. Pujari had threatened to harm the Minister with a bomb if his demand for Rs. 100 Crore is not met. During the call, he even shared a mobile number and address to deliver the money.

Earlier on Saturday, while speaking about the incident, DCP of Nagpur, Rahul Madane has said, "There were three phone calls. The details are being found, and our crime branch will work on the CDR. An analysis is underway. Existing security has been increased. Security has also been increased at the venue of the program of minister Gadkari."

Madane had also added that the cyber team and other investigative teams of the Nagpur police were deployed to investigate the matter. The police have beefed up the security wherever Gadkari's programs were held, he had said.

(With agency inputs)