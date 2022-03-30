New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On Wednesday, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari arrived at the parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car and made a statement amid continuous rising prices of fuel. The minister's travel from his residence to the parliament was all part of a pilot project. As Nitin Gadkari got out of his green, one of its kind car, he hailed it and termed it as 'future of India'

He revealed to become more "Atmanirbhar ', we've introduced green hydrogen which is generated from water. This car is a pilot project. Now, manufacturing of green hydrogen will begin in-country, imports will be curbed & new employment opportunities will be created."

Delhi | Union Road Transport & Highways minister Nitin Gadkari rides in a green hydrogen-powered car to Parliament pic.twitter.com/ymwtzaGRCm — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2022

"The name of this car is 'Mirai', it means the future. There are three types of hydrogen. It is green hydrogen and its price will be Rs 1.5 per kilometer. We have to become self-reliant in fuels as well, Gadkari said.

Earlier, the union transport minister had launched India's first hydrogen-based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, the Toyota Mirai.

Green Hydrogen ~ An efficient, ecofriendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India 'Energy Self-reliant' pic.twitter.com/wGRI9yy0oE — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) March 16, 2022

Gadkari said, "Green Hydrogen can be generated from renewable energy and abundantly available biomass. Introduction and adoption of technology to tap into the Green hydrogen's potential will play a key role in securing a clean and affordable energy future for India."

"Green Hydrogen - An efficient, ecofriendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India 'Energy Self-reliant'," Gadkari had written in a tweet.

A Hydrogen car or vehicle is a type of automobile that runs on a fuel alternative that is hydrogen fuel for motive power. And the above-mentioned car can reportedly cover 600 kilometers on a full tank, which brings down the cost of travel to just ₹ 2 per kilometer. It also apparently takes just five minutes to fill the fuel tank of the vehicle.

Know all About Toyota Mirai: India's first Hydrogen Car

Toyota Mirai was launched in March 2022 is one of India's first hydrogen fuel electric vehicles it is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell battery pack and capable of providing a range of up to 650 km in a single charge, with a refueling time of five minutes.

It runs on hydrogen (H) and is a pollution-free car as its only by-product is water. The hydrogen is stored in the tanks of the car, similar to how CNG is stored. India's FCEV is among the best zero-emission solutions and is completely environment-friendly with no tailpipe emissions other than water.

As per Toyota, you can fill up the highly compressed hydrogen tanks at a filling station at about the same time as a petrol/diesel car. The car takes about 4 kg to 5 kg of hydrogen and can offer up to 650 kilometers of range.

