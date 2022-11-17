Nitin Gadkari Falls Ill After Siliguri NH Project Inauguration

UNION Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday fell ill after the inauguration of three highways in Siliguri. He was later attended by doctors, said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Neeraj Zimba.

“After the program ended, Gadkari Ji complained of uneasiness. The doctors immediately attended to him in the backstage area. He later left in his car,” Zimba was quoted saying by the news agency PTI.

He also took to Twitter and wrote about the event. Sharing a small video clip, he said, "Inauguration and foundation stone laying of 3 NH projects worth Rs 1206 crore in Siliguri, West Bengal. "

According to the officials, he was further taken to the residence of Darjeeling MP Raju Bista, who was also present at the program.

Meanwhile, Gadkari on Thursday inaugurated projects including two-lane road over bridge (ROB) in replacement of the level crossing at 615.5 km of NH-31 (Oodlabari).

According to an official statement, this project would give a significant boost to international connectivity and ROB in lieu of level crossing at 661.100 km on NH-31 (Maynaguri).

The improved safety features would also be significant in reducing the number of accidents and would also decrease the travelling distance and time.

Giving a major fillip to traffic decongestion in Siliguri, the foundation stone was laid on Thursday for the development to 4/6-lanning of NH-31 with service roads on both sides from the end of AH-02 on NH-31 near Shivmandir to Sevoke Army Cantonment in the districts of West Bengal. It would boost connectivity to Northeastern India and the neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh.

According to a statement, the development of these projects will lead to industrial and economic growth in West Bengal as well as eastern parts of India with significant inroads towards agriculture and towards the sector.

(With inputs from ANI)