New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the times when the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines slowing the pace of India's inoculation drive, Union Minister in the BJP government, Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said that the government should allow more pharma companies to manufacture the Coronavirus vaccine in the country to scale up production and ramp up the vaccination drive.

The Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, while addressing a meeting via video-conferencing said that the problem arises when the demand is more than the supply. "If the demand of vaccine is more than the supply, it creates the problem. So, instead of one company, let 10 more companies be given the license to manufacture the vaccine," Gadkari said as quoted by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | If vaccine demand is more than supply it creates problem. Instead of 1, let 10 more companies be given license for vaccine manufacture...Let them supply in country & later if there's surplus, they may export. It can be done in 15-20 days: Union Min Nitin Gadkari (18.05) pic.twitter.com/gVOqMuVRNr — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2021

"There are 2-3 laboratories in every state. They should be given the formula to produce the COVID-19 vaccines. They can give royalty. Let them supply in the country and later if there is a surplus, they may export. It can be done in 15-20 days," Gadkari added.

Currently, only two firms - Bharat Biotech and Serum Institute of India - are manufacturing COVID vaccines in the country and only three vaccines have so far been approved to be sold in India --- COVAXIN, COVISHIELD and Russia's Sputnik V. Meanwhile, many states have complained about the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines and had even stopped vaccination drives due to the shortage.

Gadkari's suggestion drew a sharp response from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who cited former PM Manmohan Singh's letter to PM Modi in April in which he had suggested the same thing to tackle the COVID crisis in India. "This is what Dr Manmohan Singh had suggested on April 18th. But is his Boss listening?", Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

But is his Boss listening? This is what Dr. Manmohan Singh had suggested on April 18th. https://t.co/iqgPgJJ6Y7 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 19, 2021

India's vaccination drive started on January 16 and since then a total of 18,58,09,302 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to the beneficiaries. India had started phase three of the vaccination drive on May 1 in which it allowed vaccine shots to all adults aged between 18 and 44. However, the crippling shortage of vaccines prompted several states including Maharashtra, Delhi to put on hold the vaccination process for 18 plus.

