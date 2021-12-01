New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Fortune India has released the list of its top 50 most powerful women in India, 2021. The list contains the names of many popular figures in the public domain. It recognises the work done by women and their contribution to the country in different domains.

Chairperson and founder of the Reliance Foundation, Nita Ambani, has been featured on the second number in Fortune India's list of 50 most powerful women in the country. She has been acknowledged for her vision and the leadership of Reliance Foundation in helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our founder featured in #Fortune India's list of country's 50 most powerful women! Smt Nita Ambani's #vision and #leadership of Reliance Foundation led to multiple need-based efforts to help India tide over the COVID-19 crisis," tweeted Reliance Foundation official Twitter handle.

The Tweet also quoted Ambani's statement which says "I am an eternal optimist. I believe together we can and we will overcome, not just this crisis but every challenge that comes our way, and emerge as a stronger nation bound by shared dreams and aspirations."

On the top position of the list stands the finance minister of the country, Nirmala Sitharaman. On the third number, Soumya Swaminathan, Chief scientist of the World Health Organisation (WHO) has been listed. Nita Ambani's daughter is also named on the list of most powerful women in India. She is placed on number 21.

Here's is the list of top 20:

1. Nirmala Sitharaman

2. Nita Ambani

3. Soumya Swaminathan

4. Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

5. Suchitra Ella

6. Arundhati Bhattacharya

7. Gita Gopinath

8. Tessy Thomas

9. Rekha M. Menon

10. Suneeta Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, Preetha Reddy and Sangita Reddy

11. Anshula Kant

12. Renu Sud Karnad

13. Shobhana Bhartia

14. Kalli Purie

15. Revathi Advaithi

16. Leena Nair

17. Mallika Srinivasan

18. Swati Piramal

19. Vishakha Mulye

20. Vibha Padalkar

You can check the full list on Fortune India's official website at https://www.fortuneindia.com/mpw?year=2021.

