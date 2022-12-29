Nirmala Sitharaman Discharged From AIIMS, Was Diagnosed With A Stomach Infection

Nirmala Sitharaman, who is scheduled to present the Union Budget 2023 in February, has been discharged from AIIMS after being admitted for four days.

UNION Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has been discharged from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS Delhi) on Thursday, two days after she was admitted to the hospital following complaints of a fever. The hospital was regularly posting a bulletin to apprise the people about the health of Sitharaman. She had been diagnosed with a minor stomach infection, ANI reported.

The 63-year-old minister, who was admitted to the private board of the elite hospital, has been discharged after two days of medical observation. The Finance Minister is scheduled to present the general budget of the nation on February 1 next year. The union government is in the process of consultations to finalise the union budget.

Sitharaman has held pre-budget meetings to register the views of various stakeholders, including representatives of chambers of commerce and industry. According to the ANI report, the formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10. This budget is expected to be one of immense consequence, considering that it will be the last full budget before the 2024 General Lok Sabha election.

The senior BJP politician had visited Chennai before she fell sick and had to be admitted to the hospital. She was in Chennai to attend a special gathering at MGR Medical University. She returned to the national capital on Sunday, on the occasion of the 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. She had given tribute to the late leader at the memorial constructed in his memory.

(With agenc inputs)