'India's Image Unaffected, Regulators Doing Their Job': Sitharaman Amid Adani Group's Falling Stocks

AMID the ongoing Hindenberg report that followed the Adani row, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday that the foreign exchange in the last two days has gone up by $8 billion (in dollars).

#WATCH |"...FPOs come&get out. Fluctuations are in every market. Fact that we've had 8 Billion come(Foreign Exchange Reserve)in last few days proves that perception about India&its strength is intact," FM on India's position in global financial market in wake of(Adani)FPO pullout pic.twitter.com/MaEFE6DBX7 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

When asked if India's position in the global financial market has been affected by the Adani FPO pullout in the current situation, Sitharaman said, "Don't think so. Foreign Exchange Reserve in last 2 days has gone up by 8 Billion(dollars). Our macroeconomic fundamentals or economy's image haven't been affected".

"FPOs come and get out. These fluctuations are there in every market. But the fact that we have had 8 Billion come in these last few days proves that the perception about India and its inherent strength is intact," the Finance Minister added, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Earlier on Friday, she said that the market is well regulated. Reiterating the same, Sitharaman said, "It'll be regulators who'll do their job. RBI made statement, prior to that banks, LIC came out and told about their exposure (to Adani group). Regulators independent of the government; they're left to themselves to do what is appropriate so market is well regulated".

It'll be regulators who'll do their job. RBI made statement, prior to that banks, LIC came out & told about their exposure (to Adani group). Regulators independent of govt, they're left to themselves to do what is appropriate so market is well regulated: N Sitharaman on Adani row pic.twitter.com/9S4oc7Xoc7 — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2023

Following the Hindenberg report that accused Adani of stock manipulation and fraud, the Enterprise of Adani withdrew Rs 20,000 crore FPO to protect the investors from the potential losses.

The Hindenberg report alleges fraudulent transactions and share manipulation at the Gautam Adani-led group, the stocks of the Adani group's listed unit have collapsed by more than $120 billion, which is about half of the group's value.

However, the Adani Group has rejected the accusations and has termed the report a "malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless, and discredited allegations that have been tested and rejected by India's highest courts".

The opposition parties, meanwhile, are demanding an investigation in the matter and have stalled the proceedings in both houses of the parliament, urging a discussion in the house on this issue. It has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee investigation or a probe monitored by the Supreme Court of India.