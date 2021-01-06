UP Gangrape-Murder Case: The woman's rib and leg were broken while the lungs were attacked with a heavy object. Severe bleeding was also reported.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a horrific case which is a grim reminder of the Nirbhaya gangrape-murder case, a 50-year-old Anganwadi worker was allegedly gangraped and murdered by three men including a priest and his two disciples on Sunday night in western Uttar Pradesh's Badaun district.

One of the accused has been arrested while search is underway to nab the remaining two accused. A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) and Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Meanwhile, the SHO of the concerned police station has been suspended.

"Under Ughaiti police station area of Budaun, the body of a 50-year-old lady was found in the mysterious condition. Based on the Post mortem report and complaint by the relatives, a case has been registered against three people under Sections 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of IPC. Four teams have been formed the nab the accused," Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Budaun, Sankalp Sharma said.

The post-mortem report has revealed some horrific details of the dastardly act. According to a News18 report, the woman had received fatal injuries in her private parts. The woman's rib and leg were broken while the lungs were attacked with a heavy object. Severe bleeding was also reported.

The incident took place in a village in the Ughaiti police station area in Badaun district where the woman went to the temple on Sunday evening but never returned.

According to the News18 report, locals alleged that around 12 midnight, Mahant Baba Satyanarayan, his aide Vedram and driver Jaspal fleed while the woman was bleeding.

However, on Monday, a video of the priest emerged in which he claimed that the woman fell into a well near the temple, and he and his disciples rescued her. He further said that the woman was alive when they dropped her at her home.

Meanwhile, the family of the deceased woman has alleged that SHO Ravendra Pratap Singh did not reach the spot even after the complaint. Moreover, the body was reportedly sent for post-mortem on Monday afternoon, around 18 hours after the incident.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta