New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the night of December 16 2012, one of the most heinous crimes took place in India's capital city, Delhi, that left the conscious of the whole nation in a state of utmost shock. A 23-year-old girl was brutally and mercilessly gang-raped by 6 men in a moving bus and was thrown on the roadside to die.

It was her luck that even after such gruesome act by the culprits, she survived for almost 12-13 days and narrated the whole incident to the police. It was her braveness that united the nation against the crimes against women and also led Delhi Police to nab all the accused involved in the crime.

Seeing her braveness the nation gave her the name 'Nirbhaya', which means "fearless", and it was her will to live that gave her mother the strength to fight for her daughter's justice from day 1 till the time convicts were hanged after almost 8 years on March 20, 2020.

We all have seen the whole case from the eyes of media, police and court, however, now let's look into the case from her mother's eyes, who not just lost her young daughter, but also had to face the humiliation just for seeking justice for her daughter.

In an interview with English Jagran, she revealed about those never-ending seven years she fought for every single day only with a 'hope' that one day her daughter will get justice. During the interview, she said that initially, they didn't have any idea what has happened with their daughter. They were just informed that she was raped, but it was only after her operation that doctors told the seriousness of her case.

Till date Nirbhaya's mother is bearing the pain of not being able to give her starving daughter a drop of water.

She further elaborated how they were humiliated in the court, "I could have never imagined that criminals, who did such heinous crimes to my daughter and are on death row, could use their lawyers to humiliate us in this manner. They would say that the rapists have been framed. It used to hurt me and I used to feel that a crime like this does not just happen once, but again and again in court, in society, at home because we had to prove again and again that our daughter was raped", Nirbhaya’s mother said.

However, Nirbhaya's mother does not blame the culprits rather, she blames the nature of law for letting them exploit the loopholes. She further said that this gruesome incident has not changed the mindset of the people and till date, such heinous crimes keep taking place, adding 'whether it is day or night, girls are not safe anywhere in our country'.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv