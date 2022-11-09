Nirav Modi To Be Extradited To India After UK Court Rejects His Appeal

Fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi is set to be extradited to India after he lost his appeal in the UK Court on Wednesday. Rejecting Modi's plea against extradition on mental health grounds, the High Court in London ruled that his risk of suicide is not such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him to India to face charges of fraud and money laundering.

The hearing was presided over by Lord Justice Jeremy Stuart-Smith and Justice Robert Jay, who upheld the 2021 verdict of District Judge Sam Goozee's Westminster Magistrates' Court in favour of extradition.

The previous order had granted Modi the leave to appeal in the High Court on two grounds. The court heard arguments under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR) to decide if it would be “unjust or oppressive” to extradite 51-year-old Modi due to his mental state. The second ground was also related to mental health and the arguments were made under Section 91 of the Extradition Act 2003.

"Pulling these various strands together and weighing them in the balance so as to reach an overall evaluative judgment on the question raised by Section 91, we are far from satisfied that Mr Modi's mental condition and the risk of suicide are such that it would be either unjust or oppressive to extradite him,” the ruling states.

"It may be that the main benefit of the appeal has been to obtain the extensive further [Indian government] assurances that we have identified in the course of this judgment, which render the position clear to Mr Modi's advantage and the District Judge's decision supportable,” the judges ruled.