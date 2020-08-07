Gopal Rai claimed that a total of 6,217 companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, and Assam Tea among others have registered on Delhi government’s ‘Rozgar Bazar’ app, and a total of nine lakh vacancies are currently available on the job portal.

Employment Minister in Delhi’s Arvind Kejriwal government, Gopal Rai, on Friday touted his government’s official job portal launched ten days ago, as a “new model of employment” in Delhi. Gopal Rai claimed that a total of 6,217 companies, including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, and Assam Tea among others have registered on Delhi government’s ‘Rozgar Bazar’ app, and a total of nine lakh vacancies are currently available on the job portal.

About 8.60 lakh job seekers have applied for the nine lakh vacancies offered on the portal, Rai claimed further. The minister also said that all the jobs offered on Delhi government’s portal are “in demand”, with roles such as teaching, accountancy, HR support, product delivery, and customer support out for the job seekers.

Addressing a press conference in the National Capital on Friday, Rai said, “Till today, nearly 10 lakh vacancies were closed by the employers which means they have received the required number of people.”

Rai appealed the employment seekers to register on Delhi government’s ‘Rozgar Bazar’ portal, and make others in need to register as well. To promote the job portal and encourage more people to get registered on the portal, a poster campaign will be launched in the coming days according to Gopal Rai.

The portal, that can be accessed via jobs.delhi.gov.in, was launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on 27th July, when he appealed to the traders, industrialists and common people to work together so as to ensure the revival of Delhi’s economy after the losses that businesses have incurred amid the nationwide lockdown that was in place to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The chief minister had emphasised on to help people get their jobs back who had lost them during the COVID-19 crisis.

