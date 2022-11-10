Nine Indians Among 10 Killed After Fire Breaks Out In Maldives Capital Male

As many as nine Indians were among 10 people killed on Thursday after a major fire broke out in the Maldives capital Male. Several others were injured in the blaze that occurred at cramped lodgings of foreign workers in Male, the fire service said.

According to reports, 10 bodies have been recovered from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire, which originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage.

The High Commission of India in Maldives expressed grief over tragic fire incident in Male. "We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Malé which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities. For any assistance, HCI can be reached on following numbers," it said.

An evacuation centre has been set up in a nearby stadium, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) of Maldives said. "NDMA has established an evacuation centre in Maafannu Stadium for those displaced and affected by the fire in Male. Arrangements are being made to provide relief assistance and support."

The Maldivian capital, best known as an upmarket tourist destination, is one of the world's most densely populated cities. Foreign workers make up about half of Male's 250,000-strong population and are mostly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

The poor living conditions of foreign workers came to light during the Covid-19 pandemic when the infection spread three times faster among foreign workers as compared to locals. Approximately 29,000 Indians live and work in the Maldives and almost 22,000 of them live in Male, the capital city. They comprise nurses, teachers, managers, doctors, engineers, accountants and other professionals.

