Nine Homes Across India Known For Horrifying Murders; What Is Their Condition Now?

Home, house, or residence whatever one may call it, every human being has a desire for it. Be it kuccha or pucca, single-storey or multi-storey, everyone builds their house with great passion and love. People's memories are also attached to their homes and addresses. But there are some houses and addresses in our country which do not have good memories or events associated with them. From Delhi's Burari case and Shraddha murder case to Nithari case and Kolkata's Partha Dey case, all these cases are infamous in the country. No one can forget these 9 horrific incidents that happened in different parts of the country even against their will.

Even though the names and traces of the owner and occupants of these houses have disappeared, all these houses have remained in the headlines in the media for a long. The walls of all these houses have witnessed the country's most horrific murders and suicides. Today many of these houses have found a new family, while some houses are still waiting for human beings. Some call Burari's house scary, while some are afraid to even go to Aftab Poonawala's flat.

The question is would you want to live in such a house? Today we are going to tell you about these 9 properties with a dreadful history. What happened to these houses after the crime? Did anyone buy these houses or do people still shy away from buying houses after knowing the history of these houses? Let's have a look at these 9 houses:

Burari Case

Who lives in house number 137, street number 2 of Santnagar, Burari, where 11 members of the same family died by suicide? You too must be thinking often that in a house where 11 members of the same family have died, no one can even step into it. In a country like India, people believe a lot in faith but there are also people who believe in superstition. In this affair, people start believing in things like ghosts and spirits even against their will.

Even today the people living there are afraid to step into that house because they think that the souls of the family members of this house wander. After dark, the neighbours stay away from that house, let alone across the street.

It was Mohan Singh Kashyap's dream to establish a quality path lab in Delhi. In the year 2014, he also fulfilled his dream in Sant Nagar but it was vacated after exactly 5 years. The three-storey bungalow, which is today known as the Burari Horror House, is considered to be one of the most gruesome death spots in the country.

Eleven members of the Chundawat family died by suicide on the night of June 30, 2018. The bodies of all 11 members were found on 1 July 2018. The news of this mass suicide shook the whole nation. 5 years have been completed of this mass suicide, but now the question is who lives in this house now? This house has found a family again. Husband, wife and two daughters live in this house on rent. The family has been living in house number 137 for three years.

Kashyap who is living in this house with his family said that people don't even want to wander around this house but it didn't affect him. He doesn't believe in superstitions. The place suited his budget perfectly, so he took it.

Neeraj Grover Case

On May 7, 2008, Neeraj Grover was murdered and cut into several pieces, and burnt in the forest. This murder shocked the whole country. The forensic team had to work hard in this high-profile case to solve it. The murder was the result of a love triangle.

The second-floor apartment is in Mumbai's Dheeraj Solitaire and no one wanted to rent it. After three years of Neeraj's murder, a buyer was found for it. Naveen Saini, secretary of Dheeraj Solitaire, said that since it was a high-profile case, it was obvious that the case was not going to fade away from people's minds very soon. However, the apartment is now inhabited by a Maharashtrian family and was sold in the year 2013.

This family is very happy to get this apartment with a huge discount in a city like Mumbai. After buying this house, the Maharashtrian family performed a havan, sanctified the entire house with Gangajal and repainted the entire apartment. This family still lives in this house.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput may not be among us today, but his memories are still alive in the hearts of his fans. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. When the whole world was battling with the pandemic, Sushant's death came as a big shock to his fans. The actor's body was recovered from a flat located in Mumbai's Bandra West.

The flat where Sushant used to live on rent is still lying vacant. No tenant is being found for this flat. People are afraid to go anywhere near this flat. Now the broker of this flat has tweeted a video and told that it is available for rent at Rs 5 lakh per month.

The luxurious sixth-floor apartment on Carter Road is very beautiful and the sea is also visible from this house, but despite all this, this house is facing difficulty in getting sold. The apartment has been available on lease for more than a year, but so far no one has been found to buy or rent it.

A broker says, "This is the only such apartment available in the area. Some buyers even come to see the house, but back out after hearing that it is the same place where Sushant died."

Ravishankar Alok and Praveen Babi

Bollywood film writer Ravi Shankar Alok died by suicide by jumping from a building in Mumbai in the year 2018. He was the assistant director of the film Ab Tak Chappan starring Nana Patekar. According to some media reports, Ravi Shankar Alok lived in a rented house in Mumbai. He was facing a financial crisis due to the non-availability of work, due to which he got depressed.

A year after Ravi Shankar's death, the house again found a tenant. Rafiq Merchant, a Mumbai-based broker, sold this house and also made some changes to the house. He repainted the house and installed new flooring which has helped make this home rentable. Merchant said that it was very difficult to sell this house and it took almost a year to sell this house.

No buyer has been found for Parveen Babi's sea-facing apartment in Juhu as well. Everyone would be aware that Parveen Babi's body was found in her apartment 4 days after her death. No one is ready to buy Parveen's apartment which has been deserted for 17 years. All the people who come home are horrified to see the condition of the house.

Parveen Babi died on January 20, 2005. She lived on the seventh floor of the Riviera building in the Juhu area. This is a terrace flat and is located on the very famous Juhu Beach. Despite the location being perfect, no one is buying this house nor anyone wants to rent it.

2008 Noida Double Murder Case

On May 15 2008, Aarushi Talwar's body was found in her apartment in Jalvayu Vihar, Sector-25, Noida. This was the most famous and high-profile double murder case in Noida. Seven years after the sensational double murder in 2008, Aarushi Talwar's house has found a new tenant. A fashion designer now lives in this house. According to the fashion designer, initially, maids and cleaners were not allowed to work in this apartment. The children used to run away by ringing the doorbell. Despite all this, she describes Talwar's house as good.

Noida Nithari Case And Kolkata Partha Dey Case

Partha Dey lived with the dead bodies of his sister and two dogs on Robinson Street in Kolkata. Parth lived in an apartment located at number 3 Robinson Street. The incident is of the year 2015, hearing which everyone's soul was shaken. Partha was living in this flat with the skeletons of his elder sister and two pet dogs for six months.

Partha was horrified to see the police at his flat and confessed that he was living in this house with the skeletons of his sister and two dogs. Partho had packed the doors and windows of the flat with thick clothes so that the stench of rotten dead bodies could not spread outside.

Sanjay Jaiswal was appointed to take care of this house. After knowing the history of the house, Sanjay said, "Why should I be afraid of ghosts? Only the domestic help was scared because of the rumours. I had no problem living in this house. But as long as I lived in this house, my friends did not visit me at night. Sanjay left this house four years back in 2017.

In another shocking story, how can the Nithari incident of Noida be forgotten? Nearly 16 years have passed since the gruesome Nithari massacre. The incident came to light after police found a male skeleton in Kothi No D-5 located in Noida's Nithari. Later, skeletons of other people including children were found in this Kothi, after which the owner Moninder Singh Pandher and his servant Surendra Koli were arrested.

This Kothi of Noida is lying closed since 2006. This Kothi has now become a den of thieves. Thieves have stolen the fans, ACs and even the bathtub of the bungalow. However, the locals say that no one dares to go anywhere near the bungalow. They are afraid that this house is haunted. Pandher's son Karandeep Singh says he moved an application in the district court to 'unseal' the bungalow, though he could not decide whether to 'use or sell it'.

Shraddha Murder Case

House 93/1, Chhatarpur, Delhi is home to one of the most heinous crimes in recent times. This is the same house where Aftab Poonawalla murdered his live-in partner Shraddha and chopped her into 35 pieces within days of renting it. This crime is something that no one can forget. On 18 May 2022, Aftab killed his live-in partner Shraddha.

After cutting Shraddha's body into 35 pieces, the accused kept the pieces in a large refrigerator at his residence in south Delhi's Mehrauli for about three weeks and later threw them in different parts over several days. Now the question is whether anyone would think of going back to the house where Aftab used to stay on rent and where Shraddha was murdered.

Buyers or tenants often do not buy such houses because such houses are considered to be inauspicious places. According to property consultant Vijay Ahuja, these homes are bought by buyers on a budget or by investors living abroad, as the prices of such homes fell by around 10 per cent to 15 per cent.