Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot Married In 2020, Murder Planned With Help Of Accused's Family; Father Among 5 Held

DAYS after Nikki Yadav's murder, Police officials are still unearthing gory details in the case and now the officials have arrested five persons in connection with the Delhi's young girl murder case, including Sahil Gehlot's father on charges of helping his son in the "conspiracy", Delhi Police said on Saturday.

"Apart from the main accused Sahil Gehlot, Delhi Police have arrested 5 people. His father has also been arrested on the charges of helping him in the conspiracy," Special CP Ravinder Yadav told news agency ANI.

"Sahil Gahlot was interrogated during police custody remand. He executed the plan and murdered Nikki and informed the other co-accused persons about it and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony," Special CP Crime Branch Ravinder Yadav said.

"All 5 co-accused (father, two cousins, Ashish & Naveen & two friends Amar and Lokesh) were thoroughly interrogated & arrested after verifying and ascertaining their role. Naveen is a Constable in Delhi Police. Further Investigation underway," he added.

"Sahil's father Virender Singh has been arrested after police found that he knew that his son had allegedly murdered Nikki. He has been booked u/s 120B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC. 4 others including friend, cousin and brother of accused Sahil Gehlot arrested," he added.

During the investigation, it was also found that Sahil and Nikki, who lived in a live-in relationship, had got married at a temple in Noida in October 2020.

"Sahil's family was unhappy with this marriage. The police have also recovered the marriage certificates of Sahil and Nikki during the remand. Sahil's friend and cousin helped him hide Nikki's body in the fridge," the news agency reported citing official sources.

"Police have also recovered certificates related to Sahil and Nikki's marriage during the remand."

In the killing of 25-year-old Haryana woman Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot with a charging cable, Sahil revealed during the interrogation that Nikki was with him on the night of February 9 after which he killed her in the parking lot around Nigam Bodh Ghat between 8:30 am and 9:30 am on 10 February.

Earlier on Wednesday, the last rites of Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly strangled by her boyfriend with a charging cable, were performed in her native Haryana's Jhajjar. Nikki was strangled to death allegedly by her partner after she came to know of his impending marriage with another woman.

The accused Sahil Gehlot was presented before a Delhi court and sent to five-day police remand. "The accused is on remand for five days. Inquiry is on. Our multiple teams are working to identify the route taken that night. We are also scanning CCTV footage," said the DCP crime. Kumar further said that on February 9 there was an argument about his marriage and Sahil got and strangulated the victim with a mobile cable.