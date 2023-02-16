Nikki Yadav Murder: What Accused Sahil Gehlot Did Before And After Murdering His Live-In Partner | 5 Facts

NIKKI Yadav, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner - Sahil Gehlot - on February 9. She was strangulated using a data cable by the accused who later hid her body inside a fridge in his own eatery. The case made headlines especially because the accused had married another woman just a day after murdering Nikki.

However, that is not the end of the bizarre incidents that this case is riddled with. The alleged acts of Gehlot, before and after the murder, have shocked the nation and brought disrepute to his family members, who have said they will "boycott" him. Meanwhile, Nikki Yadav’s last rites were performed yesterday in her native village -Jhajjar - where residents have alleged she was not living with Gehlot but was in fact kidnapped by him.

Here are some of the most unnerving facts about the Nikki Yadav murder

1. Before strangulating Nikki, with a data cable, Gehlot had partied with his friends during his engagement party. He had danced and enjoyed with his friends hours before killing Nikki.

2. During interrogation, Gehlot informed the police that he was unable to make up his mind about who should he marry - Nikki or the woman his parents chose. He, eventually, chose to get rid of Nikki and killed her after an argument over the marriage.

3. After murdering Yadav, he dragged the body to a refrigerator in his own eatery in Southwest Delhi. He then stuffed her body in the fridge before it was recovered by the police four days later.

4. He visited Yadav at her rented house in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar, where he spent the night. Yadav already had plans to go on a short trip to Goa. During Gehlot’s stay at her place, Nikki convinced him of the trip. Although her ticket was booked, they were unable to book a ticket for Gehlot following which they settled for going to Himachal Pradesh by bus instead.

5. They then made trips to Nizamuddin Railway Station and Anand Vihar Bus Station in unsuccessful attempts to get a conveyance to the Hill station before being told to go to Kashmere Gate. Gehlot told Yadav about his scheduled wedding in his car during the drive. When Yadav showed her displeasure he strangulated her.

6. He had taken her dead body all the way to his village in Mitraon, 45 km away, to stuff it in a fridge in an eatery owned by his family. He did it just hours before he proceeded to marry the woman his parents had chosen for him.