NIKKI Yadav, who was murdered by her live-in boyfriend, was cremated in her village in Haryana’s Jhajjar on Wednesday evening. Her mortal remains were brought from Delhi following the completion of a post-mortem that revealed she was strangulated to death.

Speaking to media persons, the victim's father said, "The accused should be hanged till death," Nikki’s father Sunil Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying. Her body was cremated by her brother Shubham and father. She was found in a refrigerator in a roadside eatery located on the outskirts of Mitraon village, Najafgarh.

A resident of the village, who is also a lawyer, alleged that Nikki was kidnapped.

"I am from this village only, and she was my sister. First of all, I would like to say that the media is spreading false information that she was in a live-in relationship, it was a kidnapping. She was there only for her coaching, and somehow the victim was lured. Fortunately, the police nabbed the accused, or else he would have seriously damaged the body," he said.

Meanwhile, relatives of the accused Sahil Gehlot are disturbed by the incident and feel a sense of humiliation. They say they have “boycotted” him.

“Nobody from our family or village has met him (Gehlot) or extended any support to him since his crime came to light and he was arrested by the police. A crime like murder of a woman is not acceptable in our society. And that is why we have boycotted him,” Jaiveer Singh Gandhi, a relative of Gehlot, was quoted by Hindustan Times saying in Mitraon village on Wednesday.

Two relatives of Gehlot informed that all members of his family, including his newlywed wife, have left their home soon after his arrest without revealing their locations. A police team has been stationed, with a patrolling van 100m from the house, to keep a check on the activities in the village.

Gehlot’s uncle Hawa Singh had refused to talk about the matter and Jaiveer Gandhi informed that he was especially angry because he was the one to fix the marriage with Gehlot and responsible for much of the wedding arrangements.

(With Agency Inputs)