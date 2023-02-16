The Live-In Horrors: Nikki Yadav, Shraddha Walkar, Megha Thorvi; 3 Love Stories That Ended In Brutal Murders

MONTHS after the Shraddha Walkar murder case in Delhi that shook the nations, two other gruesome murder was reported from the national capital and Maharashtra. All three murder has one thing in common they were killed by their live-in partners. On February 15, shocking information about the murder of Nikki Yadav and Megha Thorvi came to light, drawing frightening parallels to the Walker murder case.

As fresh details are emerging in the latest murder case, here are all these three spine-chilling cases

Nikki Yadav Murder Case

The 25-year-old Nikki Yadav from Haryana's Jhajjar was brutally murdered by her live-in partner and stuffed her body in the fridge and went off to marry another woman. The accused Sahil Gehlot (24), a resident of southwest Delhi’s Mitraon village, has been arrested. He killed Nikki Yadav using data cable and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba located on the outskirts of Najafgarh in Delhi and married another woman on the same day of the crime.

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. Nikki’s body was recovered on Tuesday morning from the refrigerator at the accused’s dhaba, which was locked since the day of the crime. The couple were in a relationship for the past few years and Nikki wanted to marry Sahil. According to the police, the accused hid the fact that he is going to another woman. When Nikki knew about the couple had an argument which led the accused to murder her.

Megha Thorvi Murder Case

Amid Nikki Yadav's murder case, another shocking incident was reported from Maharashtra’s Palghar district, where a man killed his live-in partner and stuffed her body in a mattress. The 37-year-old Megha Thorvi and her live-in partner Hardik Shah were living together in a rented house in the Tulinj area.

The incident came to light on Monday, after police recovered the body from their rented house when a foul smell began to emanate from inside and neighbours alerted the police. The incident took place on Sunday (February 12). Megha was a nurse who used to bear the household expenses while her partner Hardik was jobless. According to police, the couple used to fight over Hardik's unemployment.

Shraddha Walker Murder Case

On May 18, 2022, 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawala allegedly killed his live-in partner and chopped her body into 35 pieces. In a 6,629-page chargesheet, Poonawala disclosed how he killed the victim and his girlfriend Shraddha Walkar, chopped her body parts, stored them in a fridge and disposed of them in a forest in Mehrauli over the next 18 days.

As per the reports, the accused met victim Shraddha on a dating app platform and has been in a relationship since 2018. In May 2022, the couple had a fight and the accused strangled her in a fit of rage, he then chopped her body into 35 pieces.

The Delhi Police claimed in its charge sheet that the accused had disclosed that he was friends with several women, and bought one in the home after days of murdering his girlfriend Shraddha.