Nikki Yadav 'Silenced' By Sahil Gehlot At Family's Behest, Say Police

IN A MAJOR devolvement, the family of Sahil Gehlot who is accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case asked him to "get rid" of his first wife Nikki on the day of his engagement to the second woman, to avoid "any harm to their social reputation" after she threatened to show up at the wedding and expose him.

Soon after the 22-year-old received the photos which revealed Sahil Gehlot's secret intention to wed a second lady over Nikki, she threatened to show up at the wedding and expose him, which prompted Gehlot to decide to "take care of the problem" by killing Nikki Yadav, the Police, as quoted by Hindustan Times (HT) said.

Citing claims made by the six accused – Gehlot, his father, two cousins and two friends -- police officials offered details that suggest a far greater complicity of the prime accused’s family, who participated in a full-fledged wedding mere hours after Yadav was murdered and her body stowed away in the family’s restaurant, HT reported.

As per the report, Yadav learned about Gehlot’s engagement with another woman on February 9 through a common woman friend, who was not present at the engagement ceremony but was informed about it by another common male friend. "The man sent a photo from the ceremony, which the woman forwarded to Yadav," said one of the officers aware of the investigation.

When Yadav received the photos from the wedding venue of Gehlot, Nikki called him on his cellphone but he did not answer at first. Later, Yadav texted her that she would reach the wedding venue (the wedding was scheduled the next day) and expose him.

Nikki's calls and messages panicked Gehlot, and he then called back Nikki and told her that he was coming to meet her and explain everything.

"Gehlot’s father, Virendra Singh; his two cousins, Ashish Kumar and Naveen Kumar, who is a constable in Delhi Police, and two friends, Lokesh Singh and Amar Singh, held a brief meeting at the engagement venue, a banquet hall in Mitraon village, and asked him to leave while they decided to look after the guests and kept them busy," the officer said, HT quoted.

The officer quoted above added that the motive behind the family’s decision to silence Yadav was to avoid "any harm to their social reputation".

The 24-year-old man, a resident of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, killed his partner Nikki Yadav and stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba. The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. When the victim confronted the accused about his marriage, the accused killed Nikki using a data cable.