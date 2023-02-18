Nikki Yadav Murder: Priest Confirms Nikki-Sahil’s Temple Wedding; Accused’s Father, 4 Others Sent To Police Custody

DAYS after Nikki Yadav was allegedly murdered, the Delhi Police have arrested five people, including the father of 24-year-old Sahil Gehlot, his two cousins, and two other friends, in connection with the case. Gehlot's father has been arrested by the police on charges of helping his son in the "conspiracy," Delhi Police said on Saturday.

Here are the latest developments:

1. After interrogating Sahil at length, the Delhi Police's Crime Branch informed that the accused and the deceased girl were married and not just mere live-in partners.

2. "During police custody, Sahil disclosed that Nikki was asking him not to marry another girl because both had already solemnised their marriage in 2020 and were actually husband and wife and not live-in partners," Special CP Ravinder Yadav said as quoted by news agency ANI.

3. However, soon after the police's revelation, Nikki's father said that he was "unaware" of it. "None in the family knows anything about this (marriage)," he said.

4. According to the news agency IANS, a Delhi court has sent Sahil Gehlot and four co-accused in the Nikki Yadav murder case, to two-day police custody. The police, on Friday night, had produced the five arrested people before the court.

5. The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, after interrogating Sahil, has accused him of strangulating the deceased, Nikki Yadav, with a phone's data cabal and stuffing her body in a fridge of his family-owned dhaba in Delhi's Mitraon village.

6. Sahil also confessed that Nikki was asking him not to marry another girl as they were already married. Fed up with regular objections, Sahil panned to kill Nikki and executed the murder along with his acquaintances, including family members.

7. The deceased Nikki was killed by Sahil on the day of the accused's second marriage, fixed by his family on February 10, 2023.

8. Among the five accused in the case, it was later revealed that Naveen, a cousin of the prime accused, is a constable in the Delhi Police and had accompanied Sahil in hatching the conspiracy.

9. The five persons have been booked under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 201 (causing the disappearance of evidence of an offence), 202 (knowing or having reason to believe that an offence has been committed), and 212 (harbouring or concealing the offender) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

10. The last rites of Nikki Yadav were performed in her native Haryana, in Jhajjar.

