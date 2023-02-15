Nikki Yadav Murder: Autopsy Says Suffocation Led To Death; CCTVs Show Victim Hours Before Killing

Nikki Yadav, who was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner in Delhi, died of suffocation, the autopsy report has revealed. Upon examination of the body, injury marks were found on her neck.

25-year-old Nikki had allegedly been strangled by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot with a charging cable and her body was kept in a refrigerator. On Tuesday, February 14, her body was found in a freezer at Delhi's Mitraon village and taken to Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital.

The post-mortem of Nikki's body was conducted at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital on Wednesday. According to the report, it was concluded that she died because of suffocation. While there were marks on her neck, no other injuries were found on the body, news agency ANI reported citing police sources.

However, the doctors could determine the time of her death as the body had been preserved in a fridge and it affected the natural processes that follow death. The viscera report has been preserved.

Further, the police sources said the killing of a 25-year-old Haryana woman will be investigated on the lines of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, where a woman was killed and cut into pieces by her live-in partner. The police is collecting evidence on the basis of forensic investigation, as was collected while probing the Shraddha murder case.

In the CCTV cameras installed in the house where Nikki Yadav lived on rent in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, it can be seen in the CCTV footage, that Nikki was seen going to the terrace at around 1 pm, and can be seen coming out on the other day at around 9 pm.

Nikki was living in this flat with one of her sisters for the last five months and accused Sahil Gehlot used to visit her regularly.

She had told his neighbours that she was studying and mostly did not talk to the people there but the people present here have seen Sahil coming to her flat several times.

The post-mortem of the victim has been completed and the body of Nikki Yadav has been brought to the Mortuary in Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Soon her dead body will be handed over to her relatives and then the relatives will take the dead body to their ancestral residence in Jhajjar in Haryana.

The police said that Sahil and Nikki used to meet while going to their respective coaching centres in Uttam Nagar and became friends and later fell in love. According to the Police, the couple was in a relationship for the past few years. The 24-year-old man, a resident of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, killed his partner, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba and married another woman for the same of crime.

