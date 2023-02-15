Nikki Yadav Murder Accused Sent To 5-Day Custody, Had Married Another Woman After Killing Live-In Partner | 10 Points

THE DELHI court on Wednesday sent Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his live-in partner and stuffing her body into a fridge in Delhi's Najafgarh to five-day police custody for interrogation. According to the Police the couple were in a relationship for the past few years, and Nikki wanted to marry Sahil.

Here Are The Top 10 Points In This Story

- In the latest development, the body of Nikki Yadav is being taken from Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi.

- Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted the crime branch of Delhi police his custody for five days to interrogate him.

- "A few months ago, the heart-wrenching Shraddha (Walkar) murder case shook humanity. Now, a girl named Nikki Yadav was killed by her boyfriend, (he) kept the dead body in a fridge and married someone else the next day. Terrifying, how long will girls continue to die like this," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

- Earleir today, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal responded to the incident and said the incident was 'terrifying'.

- The case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence committed, or giving false information to screen offender) at Baba Haridas Nagar police station.

- The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10, when the victim confronted the accused about his marriage. The accused killed Nikki using a data cable and then kept her body in a refrigerator at his dhaba, police said.

- The police said that Sahil and Nikki used to meet while going to their respective coaching centres in Uttam Nagar and became friends and later fell in love.

- The deceased was identified as Nikki Yadav, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar. According to the Police, the couple was in a relationship for the past few years.

- The 24-year-old man, a resident of Mitraon village in southwest Delhi, killed his partner, stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba and married another woman for the same of crime.