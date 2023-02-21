Nikki Yadav Murder: Accused Sahil Gehlot’s Police Remand Extended By Two Days

DWARKA court in Delhi extended the police custody of Sahil Gehlot, accused of killing his live-in partner Nikki and stuffing her body into a fridge in southwest Delhi by two days. Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta on Monday decided to extend the police remand of the accused. The court has also sent five co-accused in the case to judicial custody for fourteen days including Sahil's father, ANI reported.

The 24-year-old accused who was arrested on February 14, 2023, was produced before the district court on Monday including the other five accused involved in the case. The 22-year-old victim, a resident of Haryana's Jhajar, was murdered by her live-in partner Gehlot who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba located on the outskirts of Najafgah in Delhi. The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10.

It was reported that the accused killed his partner as she was pressurising him to marry. The Accused murdered his girlfriend using a data cable and kept her body in the fridge for days until the body was recovered by the police.

According to the police during interrogation, Sahil disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and Nikki) had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020. As the details in the case emerge every new day, it was reported that Sahil's family wanted to get rid of Nikki as they did not approve of their marriage.

The family of the accused wanted him to marry another woman and persuaded him to leave Nikki out of the way.

Earleir, the Delhi Police said the father of Sahil Gehlot, has been previously arrested in another murder case, ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources. Virendra Singh Gehlot, the father of Saahil, was also arrested for his involvement in Yadav's murder on Saturday.