Nikki Yadav Killing: Delhi Police Constable Among Five Held For Plotting Murder With Sahil Gehlot; Key Updates

A DELHI Police constable was among five people arrested for their alleged involvement in the Nikki Yadav murder case. The 23-year-old Nikki was allegedly strangled with a charging cable by her partner Sahil Gehlot. Following this, he placed the body in a refrigerator at a restaurant owned by his family, in a chilling reprise of the Aftab Poonawalla and Shraddha Walkar case.

Here Are The Top Developments In The Nikki Yadav Murder Case:

- The Cops on Saturday revealed that Nikki Yadav was married to accused Sahil Gehlot, 24, since 2020. Gehlot’s family wanted to get rid of Nikki Yadav as they did not approve of their relationship. The family of the accused wanted him to marry another woman.

- “On multiple occasions, the accused persons persuaded him to leave Nikki Yadav and get her out of the way. They kept putting pressure on him," a police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

- The police informed that Sahil’s father, two friends, and two cousins supported him in planning the conspiracy and further hid the body of the victim in the refrigerator at the family’s restaurant.

- Sahil Gehlot murdered Nikki on the day he was marrying another woman. Sahil never disclosed his plans of marrying another woman to Nikki Yadav. Gehlot murdered her on Tuesday when the nation was celebrating Valentine’s day.

- Earlier, it was reported that Sahil, a pharma graduate married Nikki in October 2020 at the Arya Samaj Temple in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida. The priest of the temple also confirmed that they were married ‘happily’ after checking the records. However, Gehlot’s family was unhappy with the marriage.

- After finding that Sahil's family and friends were involved in the murder of Nikki Yadav, Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested Sahil's father, Virendra Singh, brothers Anish and Naveen, and friends Lokesh and Amar on Friday.

- The murder has some similarities with the Shraddha Walkar murder case. 28-year-old Aftab Amin Poonawala was accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar on May 18 and dismembering her body. Aftab had stored parts of her body in a fridge and then disposed of the pieces in areas around Mehrauli in Delhi.