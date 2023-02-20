Nikki Yadav Case: Accused Sahil Gehlot's Father Was Arrested Earlier In Another Murder Case

IN THE fresh twist in the ongoing investigation of Nikki Yavad's murder case, the Delhi Police said the father of Sahil Gehlot, has been previously arrested in another murder case, ANI reported citing Delhi Police sources.

The father of Sahil, Virendra Singh Gehlot, was also arrested for his involvement in Yadav's murder on Saturday. Along with Virendra, Delhi Police's Crime Branch arrested Sahil's brothers Anish and Naveen, and friends Lokesh and Amar.

The 22-year-old Nikki Yadav, a resident of Haryana's Jhajar, was murdered by her live-in partner Sahil Gehlot who stuffed her body inside a refrigerator at his dhaba located on the outskirts of Najafgah in Delhi.

The incident took place on the intervening night of February 9 and 10. When the victim confronted the accused about his marriage, the 24-year-old accused killed Nikki using a data cable. Soon after the matter came to light, the Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested Sahil on February 14.

According to the police, Sahil and Nikki got married in a temple three years back and Nikki had invited her family members to attend the wedding. However, Nikki's family members did not approve of the marriage due to different castes.

At the same time, Sahil's family wanted to get rid of Nikki as they did not approve of their marriage. The family of the accused wanted him to marry another woman and persuaded him to leave Nikki out of the way. "On multiple occasions, the accused persons persuaded him to leave Nikki Yadav and get her out of the way. They kept putting pressure on him," a police officer was quoted as saying by PTI.

The family of Sahil asked him to "get rid" of his first wife Nikki on the day of his engagement to the second woman, to avoid "any harm to their social reputation". This followed after the 22-year-old victim received the photos which revealed Gehlot's secret intention to wed a second lady. Nikki threatened to show up at the wedding and expose him, which prompted Gehlot to decide to "take care of the problem" by killing Nikki Yadav, the Police, as quoted by Hindustan Times (HT) said.

The police are currently examining the phone logs and data of the accused to find out who was involved in the conspiracy and how they planned the murder, sources, as quoted by ANI said.

The Dwarka court on February 15 granted five days' remand of Sahil Gahlot to the Delhi Police Crime Branch to interrogate him and to ascertain the route where he went after the commission of the crime.