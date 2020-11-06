In the charge-sheet, the SIT has named Tauseef, Rehan and the arms supplier in the brutal daylight murder which happened on 28th October in Ballabgarh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the murder case of Nikita Tomar in Faridabad's Ballabgarh, on Friday, submitted the 700-page charge-sheet in a local court. In the charge-sheet, the SIT has named Tauseef, Rehan and the arms supplier in the brutal daylight murder which happened on 28th October in Ballabgarh.

The charge sheet was filed in record 11 days from when the gruesome incident took place in Faridabad's Ballabhgarh in Haryana. In the charge sheet, the SIT has named Tauseef, Rehan and Ajruddin as the main accused in the case. Ajruddin supplied the pistol through which Tauseef shot Nikita, the police said.

According to the police, Rehan and Tauseef reached Aggarwal College, in which the victim was pursuing her studies, on October 26 with a plan to murder Nikita. The police also said that Tauseef and Rehan had also done recce of the college, a day prior to the brutal murder took place.

In the charge sheet, the Faridabad police have charged Rehan, Tauseef and Ajruddin with murder, criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and sections of arms act. A pistol and vehicle used for the murder have also been recovered by the police. The fingerprints found on the pistol and vehicle match the fingerprints of Tauseef and Rehan.

