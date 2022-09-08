Nihang Sikhs Kill Man In Amritsar For Chewing Tobacco Near Golden Temple; Incident Captured On CCTV

In a shocking incident, a man was brutally murdered by three men including two Nihang Sikhs for chewing tobacco in the area near Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday late night. The horrific act was caught on camera, and the Punjab police have already made an arrest in the matter.

All three men were seen getting into a quarrel with the factory worker who was chewing tobacco. The situation soon turned into a heated argument, and in no time the two Nihangs Sikhs pulled their sword. The victim tried to push away both the Sikhs. However, the two Nihangs grab and overpower him. The CCTV further showed the third person joining the spat and attacking the victim with a dagger. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera outside the hotel.

Later, the victim can be seen bleeding and trying to get up as the attackers walk away. Somehow, the victim turns into a corner where he was no longer be able to see by the CCTV camera. The body of the victim was found in the morning by the police.

Punjab | An unfortunate incident happened in Amritsar, yesterday, where a person named Harmanjeet died after he was attacked by three people. Victim had an argument with accused as they hurled allegations at him of drinking alcohol & chewing tobacco: Arun Pal Singh, CP, Amritsar pic.twitter.com/XU72ZI2Tlr — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2022

The victim Harmanjeet Singh, was reported to be in his 20s and was a resident of the Chatiwind area.

"They had taken offense to his chewing tobacco and being drunk while roaming in that area," Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh told reporters

The incident took place in an area that is hardly a kilometer away from Golden Temple or Harmandir Sahib.

"It is shameful that while there were 6-7 people on the spot, none of them called us," the city police chief said.

The victim was seen sitting on his motorcycle, while two Nihang Sikhs approached him. Nihangs Sikhs are those who are the extra-conservative Sikhs belonging to the community and they are known for their strict rules.

Meanwhile, the police chief was asked the reason why the patrol team was unable to spot the body in such a high-security area, he replied, "We have around 4,300 personnel on duty, for a city of over 12 lakh people. We try our best to cover every area. But citizens also have a duty. Everyone has a mobile phone. They just need to call 112 or inform the nearest police station."