New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The minimum temperature in Delhi has started to fall once again and could touch 6 degrees Celsius by the end of this week, according to a forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The northern plains will once again see colder nights after the Western Himalayan region received significant snowfall, said RK Jenamani, a scientist at IMD.

“Cold wave conditions are unlikely this week, but the minimum will start to drop slowly and could drop to 5-6 degrees by the end of the week. The maximum temperature on the other hand will return to 20-21 degrees,” Jenamani said. He added that there may also be greater fog density due to an increase in the moisture levels.

As a result, Delhi's air quality may slip to lower categories amid slow wind speed. However, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), Delhi may breathe relatively clean air until January 12 which is expected to drop from January 13.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi remained in green under the satisfactory category on Tuesday. However, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has slightly increased at 93 slowly moving towards the moderate category as predicted by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air also increased at 56 and 88, respectively. PM 2.5 and PM 10 are airborne particulate matter or particle pollution which can induce adverse health effects when inhaled into the lungs. Long-term exposure to these can also cause premature mortality, increased heart or lung-related hospitalisation, acute and chronic bronchitis, asthma attacks, respiratory symptoms, and restricted activity days.

