India Oxygen Shortage: This is the fourth time in a week when COVID-19 patients at the GMCH have lost their lives due to a dip in oxygen levels.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: Tragedy stuck the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Friday once again after 13 more COVID-19 patients lost their lives due to an acute of liquid medical oxygen (LMO). The deaths, according to media reports, took place between 2 am and 6 am on Friday.

This is the fourth time in a week when COVID-19 patients at the GMCH have lost their lives due to a dip in oxygen levels. On Tuesday, 26 patients had died while 20 were killed on Wednesday. On Thursday, 15 more patients had succumbed at the facility due to a shortage of oxygen.

While the officials have blamed "logistical issues" over the fatalities in the hospital, the Goa government has formed a three-member committee to inquire into the oxygen supply issue of the facility.

"The Competent Authority has decided to appoint three members for the Committee to inquire into the oxygen supply issues at GMC: Dr BK Mishra-Director-IIT Chairperson; Dr VN Jindal-Ex Dean GMC - Member and Dr Tariq Thomas, Secretary (UD)-Member, Convenor," the Goa government order read, as reported by news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court has directed the Goa government to ensure that an uninterrupted supply of oxygen is maintained at the GMCH. It also said that the Centre should ensure that the allotted quota of medical oxygen is made available at the earliest to Goa.

"They have pointed out that the Central Government has now increased the (medical oxygen) quota for Goa, having regard to the overwhelming number of COVID-19 victims in the state of Goa," the court said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Goa has been witnessing a massive spike in coronavirus cases. According to the latest information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Goa has nearly 33,000 active cases while more than 1,900 patients have succumbed to the deadly infection. On the other hand, over 95,000 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma