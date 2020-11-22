From night curfews to imposing Section 144 to imposing high fines, several states have brought in new regulations to control the spread of the deadly infection.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Months after witnessing a steady rise in coronavirus cases, India has finally managed to control the pandemic with the country witnessing a steady decline in active COVID-19 cases. However, experts have warned that cases might rise again in winters, forcing several states and cities to re-impose the restrictions again.

From night curfews to imposing Section 144 to imposing high fines, several states and cities have brought in new regulations to control the spread of the deadly infection that has already affected 9 million people in the country.

So here's a look at states and cities where restrictions have been reimposed again:

Delhi:

Delhi was one of the first states where restrictions have been reimposed because of a rise in coronavirus cases across the national capital. In Delhi, the state government has restricted the number of attendees in marriage to just 50 and increased the fine on people for not wearing a mask to Rs 2,000.

It has also prohibited its residents from spitting in public places. Apart from that, the Arvind Kejriwal government has also imposed a ban on consumption of paan, gutka, tobacco in public places.

Mumbai:

Mumbai is one of the most severely affected areas in the country. Though the city is witnessing a decline in coronavirus cases, the local administration has decided to not begin local train operations. Meanwhile, all schools under BMC have also been directed to stay closed till December 31.

Rajasthan:

In Rajasthan, the state government has imposed Section 144 in all of its districts. Apart from that, the Ashok Gehlot government has imposed a night curfew in eight districts of the state -- Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Bikaner, Udaipur, Ajmer, Alwar and Bhilwara. The state government has also increased the penalty imposed for not wearing masks to Rs 500 from Rs 200 earlier.

Gujarat:

In Gujarat, the state government has imposed a night curfew in Rajkot, Surat and Vadodara until further orders. It has also imposed a complete curfew in Ahmedabad till Monday morning, allowing only milk and medicines shops to remain open.

Madhya Pradesh:

Madhya Pradesh has also seen a rise in coronavirus cases across the state. Amid this, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government has decided to impose a night curfew in five districts -- Indore, Bhopal, Gwalior, Ratlam and Vidisha.

Though it has noted a fresh lockdown won't be imposed in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has said that inter-state and inter-district movement of vehicles will be restricted.

Haryana:

With a rise in coronavirus cases across the state, the Manohar Lal Khattar government has decided to shut the schools in Haryana till November 30.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma