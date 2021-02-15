However, in a concession to the people, the curfew from now will be in force between midnight and 6 am instead of the earlier 11 pm to 6 am, the Gujarat government's order stated.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Despite a decline in the coronavirus curve across the country, the Gujarat government has extended the night curfew in four major cities of the state till February 28, to stem the COVID-19 spread. The four cities where the night curfew has been extended are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot.

"Night curfew will be imposed in four metro cities of Gujarat from midnight to 6 am from 16th to 28th February," Pankaj Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of State Home Department said. However, in a concession to the people, the curfew from now will be in force between midnight and 6 am instead of the earlier 11 pm to 6 am, the Gujarat government's order stated.

This is the fourth extension of the night curfew which was first enforced at the end of November last year after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali. The government had later announced that the night curfew could continue till January 31 but reduced the curfew timing by one hour to 10 pm and 6 am.

The announcement by the government came a day after Gujarat chief minister tested positive for the coronavirus, hours after he fainted on a stage during a rally. He has mild symptoms and his condition is stable, the Ahmedabad-based medical facility said. On Sunday, Rupani, 64, fainted on stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara for the upcoming civic polls in the state, following which he was flown to Ahmedabad and admitted to the U N Mehta Heart Hospital.

Gujarat during the last 24 hours reported 249 fresh coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally of infections to 2,65,493 while the count of recoveries rose to 2,59,384 with 280 people getting discharged after treatment in the day. The overall death toll remained 4,401 in the state as no new fatality was reported on Monday.

Gujarat's case recovery rate improved further to 97.70 per cent, leaving the state with 1,708 active cases. On Monday, 5,057 healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated at 337 centres in Gujarat, taking the total number of inoculations in the state since January 16 to 7,96,659.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan