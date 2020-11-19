Beginning November 20, curfew will be imposed in Ahmedabad every night from 9 pm to 6 am, until further orders.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Ahmedabad administration has decided to impose a night curfew in the city amid a spike in coronavirus cases during the festive season. Beginning tomorrow, the curfew will be imposed in the city every night from 9 pm to 6 am, until further orders.

"As a preventive step, the state government has decided that from November 20, there will be a daily curfew in Ahmedabad city from 9 pm to 6 am. This measure will continue until the COVID-19 situation in Gujarat improves," the administration said, as quoted in a report by Times Now.

Coronavirus cases has surged in Gujarat post Diwali. The Ahmedabad district had recorded 220 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, which took the tally to 46,022.

Gujarat's Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar Gupta had earlier dismissed speculation that the government was planning to impose another lockdown in Ahmedabad.

"Rumours about lockdown are baseless. I appeal people not to believe them. In Ahmedabad, we have allotted 7,279 beds at seven government and 76 private hospitals for COVID-19 patients. Of these, 2848 beds, that is 40 per cent, are still available," he said.

India recorded more than 30 per cent jump in new cases of Covid-19 during the festive season. The active cases, however, have remained below the 5-lakh mark. The country's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

