The Gujarat Government has extended the night curfew in 8 of its cities till August 28. These cities include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh. The night curfew is imposed from 11 am to 6 am.

New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: The Gujarat Government has extended the night curfew in 8 of its cities till August 28 news agency ANI reported. These cities include Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, and Junagadh. The night curfew is imposed from 11 am to 6 am.

"Gujarat Govt extends night curfew (11pm-6am) in 8 cities -- Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, & Junagadh -- till August 28." news agency ANI reported.

As per the revised guidelines, hotels and restaurants can stay open only till 10 pm. Public ceremonies are allowed with 400 people in open areas. Whereas, in closed areas, functions with up to 50 per cent of seating capacity are permitted. Further, installation of a maximum of 4 feet Ganesha statue in public is permitted for the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Earlier in July, the state decided to reduce the timings for night curfew imposed in eight cities by an hour. The restrictions were earlier imposed from 10 pm to 6 am. However, now it has been relaxed by one hour from 11 pm till 6 am.

Meanwhile, on Saturday 25 new Covid cases were reported in Gujarat. With this, the COVID tally in the state has increased to 8,25,166. On the other hand, the recovery count stood at 8,14,903. Presently, the state has 185 active cases.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha