NIA unmasks the role of lone woman conspirator in Pulwama terror attack

Isha and her father Tariq Ahmed Shah were arrested in March for providing safe haven to all terrorists in his house for planning the heinous attack on the CRPF convoy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In its 13,500-page chargesheet, the National Investigative Agency has named Isha Jan as the lone woman conspirator in Pulwama terror attack for providing logistical support to Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists. Isha, 23, played a key role in facilitating terrorists who carried out the ghastly attack that had killed at least 40 CRPF soldiers on February 14, 2019.

According to the NIA chargesheet, Isha was involved with the main conspirator Mohd Umar Farooq, the Pakistani IED maker, who was gunned down by security forces in March. The chargesheet states Isha along with her father Tariq Ahmed Shah facilitated the terrorists at their home and provided food and other logistics during their stay on more than 15 occasions for 2-4 days each time, in their house during the year 2018-2019. She was in touch with him on the phone and other social media platforms. The NIA arrested Isha and her father Tariq Ahmed Shah were arrested in March this year.

It claims Isha Jan used to pass on crucial information about the troop movement to Umar Farooq, who was the nephew of Jaish-e-Mohammad chief and 26/11 mastermind Masood Azhar. Insha Jan's father Tariq Pir was also aware of the relationship, according to the NIA.

The last video of Adil, which was released by the Jaish-e-Mohammed from Pakistan after the terror attack, was filmed at their residence at Hadkipora in Pulwama of South Kashmir. Nineteen persons, including Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and his brother Rauf Asghar, have been named in the 13,800-page chargesheet filed before a special NIA court in Jammu.

The NIA investigation also revealed that Pakistan used Adil Ahmad Dar, the suicide bomber who rammed the explosive-laden car into the security convoy on February 14, because it wanted to project the attack as a result of a home-grown militancy.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha