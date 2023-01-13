NIA To Investigate Twin Terror Attacks In Rajouri, Says Amit Shah After High-Level Meet In Jammu

AMIT Shah, the Union Home Minister, said on Friday that the Centre has handed over the case of a twin terror attack to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The case was given to the NIA on the first week of January.

Shah, who is on a day visit to Jammu and Kashmir, could not meet the families of the victims killed in the Rajouri terror attack. However, he spoke to them over the phone.

The Union Home Minister held a high level meeting with the officials in Jammu over security issues in the valley.

Manoj Sinha, who is the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory, also attended the meeting.

Shah, addressing the media after the meeting, said, "I have spoken to all the seven families of the deceased over the phone. I was about to go there myself to meet them but today we could not go there due to the weather. I have listened to their words very carefully and I have also spoken to Lieutenant Governor Manoj ji. The courage of those who lost their lives is an example for the country".

He also stated that all incidents that occurred in the last year and a half would be investigated.

"Government of India has given the investigation of both incidents which took place over the course of 2 days, to NIA. NIA and Jammu Police will together investigate it. All the incidents that have happened in the last one and a half years will be investigated," he said.

"A detailed discussion has been held with all the aspects of the security agencies and all kinds of agencies involved in the security of Jammu and Kashmir. Preparations will be made to make a very secure grid in the coming days. Be it BSF, CRPF, Army or Jammu and Kashmir Police, all are ready," he added as quoted by news agency ANI.

During the attacks in the Upper Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and January 2, seven civilians, including two children, were killed and many more were injured.