Two explosive-laden unmanned drones struck the heavily secure Jammu airport’s air force station on the early hours of Sunday at 1:45 AM within a gap of five minutes. A total of two Indian Air Force personnel were injured in what has now been declared as a terrorist attack.

Jammu/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Tuesday handed over the investigation of Jammu Air Force station drone attack to National Investigative Agency (NIA). “Ministry of Home Affairs hands over Jammu Air Force Station attack case to National Investigative Agency (NiA),” news agency ANI reported on Tuesday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma