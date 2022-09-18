NIA Raids Multiple Locations In Andhra Pradesh, Telangana To Probe 'Terrorist Training' Case

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency raided multiple locations across Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Sunday (September 18) in the case of "terrorist training" disguised as Karate lessons.

The raids took place in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool, Nellore, and Kadapa districts, as well as Telangana's Nizamabad district. The agency is looking for the home of PFI District Convene Shadulla, the main accused in this case.

NIA conducts raids in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, Nandyal and Telangana's Jagtial, in connection with the PFI case. The agency is searching the residence of one Shadulla who is the main accused in this case. https://t.co/ksxWEnaeeN pic.twitter.com/53b6BcQxbo — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

The Hyderabad branch of the investigative agency registered a case linked to the PFI on August 26. According to the NIA First Information Report (FIR), Abdul Khadar, 52, of Autonagar, Nizamabad, and 26 others conspired to wage war against the government of India.

"In pursuance of the criminal conspiracy, they recruited the members of Popular Front of India (PFI), organised camps for imparting training for committing terrorist acts. They formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion and were involved in activities disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," the FIR mentions.

The case was earlier registered by Nizamabad Police Station in Telangana under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and section 13(1)(b) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Abdul Khader and 26 others relating to some anti-national activities in a house located at Auto Nagar near Osmania Masjid, Nizamabad.

"On searching the house, one Flexi with the name of Popular Front of India (PFI), bamboo sticks, whiteboard, non-chaks, one podium, note-books, handbooks, and other materials were seized by Telangana Police. This amounts to a conspiracy to wage war against the Government of India," the FIR reads.

During the further inquiry, official sources said, the owner of the house, Abdul Khader, admitted that in lieu of financial assistance of Rs 6 lakh promised by some accused persons belonging to PFI, he had constructed a portion on the roof of his house and allowed the premises to be used for imparting training to the cadres of PFI and the meeting of the organization.

"The PFI members started coaching and physical exercises for the youth in the name of Karate classes and used to provoke them against a particular community with their hated speeches etc. They recruited the members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and organised camps for imparting training for committing terrorist acts. They formed an unlawful assembly and promoted enmity between different groups on the basis of religion and were involved in activities disrupting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India. The Telangana Police, later, added sections 18A and 18(B) of UA(P) Act in the case," the FIR added.

The Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the case to the NIA, concluding that a Scheduled Offence under the National Investigation Agency Act, 2008, had been committed, and that due to the gravity of the offence and its implications for national security, it must be investigated by the agency in accordance with the National Investigation Act, 2008.

The PFI describes itself as a neo-social movement dedicated to empowering people from minority communities, Dalits, and other socially disadvantaged groups.

(With Input From Agencies)