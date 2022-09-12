NIA Raids Across North India Against 'Organised Terror Gangs' Linked To Moosewala Murder

THE NATIONAL Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches on Monday at multiple locations in Delhi, the National Capital Region (NCR), Haryana, and Punjab against suspected "terror gangs" linked to the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, sources told news agency ANI.

In a case recently registered by the counter-terror agency to launch an investigation against some terror gangs, NIA teams conducted these searches concurrently in coordination with local police forces.

NIA raids gangster Kala Rana's residence in Haryana's Yamunanagar & gangster Vinay Deora's residence in Punjab's Faridkot



Raids on in Delhi-NCR, Haryana&Punjab in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to killing of Sidhu Moose Wala.



A top government source told ANI on condition of anonymity that raids are taking place at multiple locations in Delhi, NCR, Punjab, and Haryana in connection with a case recently filed against some terror gangs.

Among those being raided include members of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldie Brar gang, which was involved in the murder of singer Siddhu Moosewala, and their rival gangs of Neeraj Bawania, Davinder Bambiha, Kaushal Chaudhary, Sunil alias Tillu Tajpuriya, Dilpreet, and Sukhpreet alias Budha, as well as members of a syndicate run by absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan, officials said.

The raids targeted residential premises, hideouts, prisons, and other locations as part of a "larger conspiracy" investigation launched by the central anti-terror investigation agency.

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids are underway at various places in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Punjab in connection with suspected terror gangs linked to the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala



As part of the investigation, the NIA will look into these gangs' ties to Pakistan-based terror outfits, the ISI, and arms suppliers, amid reports that they are involved in large-scale anti-national activities.

According to the official, these gang members are linked to the death of Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on May 29 in Punjab's Mansa district, a day after the state government reduced his security cover.

The roles of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who emerged as the mastermind behind the singer's murder, and Goldy Brar, a close aide of Bishnoi, are on the NIA's radar, along with other gangsters in the case. Bishnoi is currently being held in Tihar Jail.

In the recent assembly election, Moose Wala ran on the Congress ticket from the Mansa assembly seat but was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. The 28-year-old Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range in Mansa district's Jawaharke village and was declared dead on arrival at the Mansa civil hospital.

Locals discovered Moose Wala slumped in the driver's seat after the killers fired over 30 rounds at him.

In June, the Delhi Police arrested three people, including two shooters, in connection with the death of Moose Wala.

The accused were identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), of Sonipat in Haryana; Kashish (24), of the state's Jhajjar district; and Keshav Kumar (29), of Bhatinda in Punjab, according to the Delhi Police.

In June, the Punjab Police announced the arrest of ten suspects in the case, including main conspirator Lawrence Bishnoi.