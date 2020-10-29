The NIA raided nine locations in Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning in connection with a terror funding case.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids at several locations across the national capital and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with an alleged terror funding case. Several NGOs and trusts were also raided by the central probe agency on Thursday, reported news agency ANI.

The NGOs and trusts raided by the NIA are Falah-e-Aam Trust, Charity Alliance, Human Welfare Foundation, JK Yateem Foundation, Salvation Movement and J&K Voice of Victims (JKVoV). Out of the above mentioned NGOs and trusts, two are based in Delhi while the rest are based in Srinagar.

Media reports claimed that the NGOs and trusts were allegedly involved in diverting funds "meant for charitable activities to secessionist and separatist activities in Jammu and Kashmir".

The central agency had also conducted raids at ten locations in Jammu and Kashmir and Bengaluru on Wednesday and seized several incriminating documents and electronic devices. It said that a case was registered in this regard on October 8 under sections 120B, 124 A IPC and sections 17, 18, 22A, 22C, 38, 39 and 40 UA(P)A, 1967.

"Those whose premises have been searched include residence and office of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates viz. Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate viz. Swati Sheshadri; Ms. Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons ( APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust," the NIA said in a statement.

Meanwhile, several organisation and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) have called the raids "vicious crackdown on dissent", alleging that the agency has become BJP's pet "to intimidate and browbeat those who refuse to fall in line".

"NIA raids on human rights activist Khurram Parvez & Greater Kashmir office in Srinagar is yet another example of GOIs vicious crackdown on freedom of expression & dissent," Mufti had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma