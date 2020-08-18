The 28-year -old was developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: National Investigative Agency has arrested a Bangalore-based ophthalmologist for his alleged connection with the banned terror outfit Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP). Notably, the ISKP is a part of terror outfit ISIS which is active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. The accused identified as Abdur Rahman was a resident of Basavanagudi and worked at a Private college in Bengaluru.

According to the statement issued by the agency, the 28-year -old was developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters.

The agency said Rahman had visited an ISIS medical camp in Syria in early 2014 for treatment of ISIS terrorists and stayed with Islamic State operatives for 10 days beforre returning to India.

After his arrest, NIA searched three of his premises in Bengaluru with the assistance of Karnataka Police and seized digital devices, mobile phone, laptop containing incriminating material. The agency said it would produce Rahman before the NIA Special Court at New Delhi and seek remand for his custodial interrogation. It''s investigations would continue, the agency said.

The case was initially registered by the Delhi Police Special Cell in March 2020 after the arrest of a Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami Wani and his wife Hina Bashir Beigh from Okhla Vihar, Jamia Nagar in Delhi, NIA said in a statement.

The couple were found to have affiliations with ISKP, a banned terrorist organisation and a part of ISIS and involved in subversive and anti-national activities. They were also found to be in touch with Abdullah Basith, who was already lodged in Tihar jail in another NIA case (ISIS Abu Dabhi Module), the NIA said.

The agency said that during further investigation, it arrested two more people, who are residents of Pune,"for being part of the conspiracy to further the activities of ISIS/ISKP in India and to carry out subversive activities in the garb of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests."

Rahman, the NIA said, had confessed to having conspired with Sami and other Syria-based ISIS operatives on secure messaging platforms to further ISIS activities, adding that he was in the process of developing a medical application to help the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry- related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha