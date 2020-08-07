The activist was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on July 16 in three cases lodged by the Assam police in connection with the violent anti-citizenship Amendment Act protests in December last year.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Friday rejected Assam-based RTI activist and peasant leader, Akhil Gogoi’s bail plea in an anti-CAA protest case.

The activist was granted bail by the Gauhati High Court on July 16 in three cases lodged by the Assam police in connection with the violent anti-citizenship Amendment Act protests in December last year.

"The court rejected the bail application. We are yet to study the detailed judgement and find out the cause of rejection. Accordingly, we will move the High Court in next seven days," Gogoi''s advocate Santanu Borthakur told news agency PTI.

Last month, Gogoi had tested positive for coronavirus and is presently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Gogoi is the chief of Assam-based peasant organisation Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti. He was arrested on December 12, last year as a “preventive measure” in view of the deteriorating law and order situation in the midst of the anti-CAA movement. Three of his colleagues were also taken into custody the next day.

Later on May 29, the NIA had filed the charge sheet against Gogoi and three of his colleagues for sedition and terror activities.

Violent protests broke out in Assam last year after the Indian government enacted the Citizenship Amendment Act -- a legislation that grants Indian citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014. Gogoi was arrested in December 2019 on charges of sedition and instigation violence during anti-CAA agitation in the Asaam.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja