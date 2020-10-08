New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has busted terror module and arrested two operatives linked to banned terror outfit Islamic State. The probe agency arrested Ahamed Abdul Cader, 40, from Ramanathpuram in Tamil Nadu and Irfan Nasir, 33, from Bengaluru on Wednesday for their alleged role in recruiting youth for ISIS and funding their trip to Syria to join the terror outfit. While Ahmed Abdul worked as a Business Analyst in a Bank in Chennai, Irfan Nasir worked as a rice merchant in Bengaluru.

The agency has found at least 13-14 people from Bengaluru travelled to Iraq and Syria in 2013-14. Two of them are believed to have been killed in Syria while fighting for the IS while some returned quietly in 2014, Hindustan Times reported quoting officials investigating the matter. The duo was produced before Special NIA Court here, which granted 10 days custody to the agency for interrogation. During the investigation of a case taken up by the NIA on September 19, certain incriminating facts emerged about a Bengaluru-based ISIS module, the agency said.

The NIA action comes weeks after the agency busted the terror module with the arrest of a Bengaluru-based doctor who was developing a medical application for helping the injured ISIS cadres in the conflict-zones and a weaponry-related application for the benefit of ISIS fighters. During his examination, names of those who had travelled to Syria in 2013-14 to join ISIS surfaced.

"Further investigations resulted in busting of a module wherein it was revealed that Cader, Nasir and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir. They had formed a group called 'Quran Circle,' which radicalised gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru and funded their visit to conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the ISIS terrorists," the NIA said.

The NIA also stated that they had played a very significant role in radicalisation of the members of the group and arranged funds through donations and own sources for visit of the doctor and other Muslim youth from Bengaluru to Syria to join ISIS.

(with PTI inputs)

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha