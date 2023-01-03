‘No Potholes’: NHAI Officials Counter CM Dhami On Rishabh Pant’ Car Crash At Uttarakhand Highway

According to an official from the National Highways Authority of India, the route where cricketer Rishabh Pant's car met with a near-fatal accident did not have any potholes.

After meeting cricketer Rishabh Pant at the Max Hospital in Dehradun on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that Pant had told him that his car crashed while he was attempting to avoid a pothole on the highway.

"There were no potholes on the road where the accident occurred. The road where the car crashed is a little narrow due to a canal (Rajwaha) adjacent to the highway. The canal is used for irrigation,” PTI quoted NHAI Roorkee Division Project Director Pradeep Singh Gusain as saying.

Gusain also denied that the NHAI had repaired the accident site and fixed the ‘’potholes’’ even though some pictures of construction workers allegedly restoring a stretch of the highway went viral late on Sunday evening.

After meeting Pant at the Max Hospital in Dehradun, Dhami told reporters that the cricketer had lost control of the vehicle while he was trying to escape a pothole or something black.

Shyam Sharma, the director of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), who met with Pant on Saturday, also stated, citing the cricketer, that the accident happened when he was trying to negotiate a pothole in the early hours of Friday.

Moreover, he also flagged concerns over visitors flocking to visit Indian cricketer, Rishabh Pant, who is under treatment in a hospital in Uttarakhand. "Those who are going to meet Pant should avoid, as there are chances of infection," he said.

"There should be no VIP movement to meet Pant, and people visiting him should avoid it as there are chances of infection for Pant," DDCA director Shyam Sharma told ANI over the phone.

Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier announced on Sunday that the Uttarakhand government on 26 January would honour the bus driver and the staff of Haryana roadways, who saved Rishabh Pant's life.