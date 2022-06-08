New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has set a Guinness World Record of constructing the longest continuously laid bituminous lane of 75 kilometres in 105 hours and 33 minutes on the national highway between Amravati and Akola districts in Maharashtra. Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, tweeted a certificate from the Guinness World Records authorities confirming the same.

“Celebrating the rich legacy of our nation with #AzadiKaAmrutMahotsav, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, NHAI successfully completed a Guinness World Record by constructing 75 Km continuous Bituminous Concrete in Single Lane on the section of NH-53 between Amravati to Akola,” Gadkari tweeted.

He further congratulated all the engineers and workers who put in their blood and sweat to make this achievement. He also talked about the importance of the newly constructed road, he said Amravati to Akola section is part of the national highway 53, which is an important east-west corridor. It connects major cities like Kolkata, Raipur, Nagpur, Akola, Dhule, and Surat. It passes through a mineral-rich region of our country.

According to Gadkari's tweet, it took 5 days and 720 workers including team of independent consultants to complete the construction of road. The work started on 3rd June, 2022 at 7:27 AM and was completed on 7th June, 2022 at 5:00pm, tweeted Gadkari.

In his tweet, he also mentioned about the previously achieved record regarding the same. "This record was previously achieved by Public Works Authority - ASHGHAL (Qatar) on 27th February, 2019. The road was part of the Al-Khor Expressway and it had taken 10 days to complete the task" he quoted.

According to Gadkari, once completed, this stretch will play a major role in easing movement of traffic and freight on this route.

Posted By: Anushka Vats