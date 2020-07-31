Helpline number-7569 600 800 will be connected to a command center and managed by an NGO SDIF ( Social Data Initiatives Forum) to respond to the need of the services and to take the call of action immediately.

Telangana has over 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases with 15,640 number of cases being active in the state. As many as 44,572 numbers of patients have recovered from the coronavirus and a total of 505 have died due to COVID-19 in Telangana. (File photo)

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In an effort to better health facilities to treat COVID-19 patients, NGOs in Hyderabad have launched 14 ambulance services and a common command control room has also been set up to serve COVID patients.

A.K.Khan, IPS (Retd), Advisor to Government of Telangana, Minorities Welfare said that today, the entire world is affected by COVID-19, the number of COVID cases understandably are increasing day by day. “There is a great need to transport patients to hospitals. Alongside if an unfortunate incident or any fatality occurs, shifting to the burial ground or cremation ground is also important. Some facilities are available but they are not sufficient," he said further in a statement to news agency ANI.



Due to the difficulties faced by the patients in reaching to the hospitals and higher amounts being charged by the Private Ambulance providers, Helping Hand Foundation, Safa Baitul Maal and Access Foundation NGOs have set up the command control room and also started its services of ambulances.

"Moreover there is so much fear and panic in the society. Such voluntary organisations coming forward and making the availability of vehicles easier with trained staff, and proper equipment is a good step. The Sahara Ambulance Services will cater to all the areas within the city of Hyderabad. Launched a fleet of 14 Ambulances and patient transfer vehicles which have been jointly put together by NGOs - Helping Hand Foundation, Safa Baitul Maal and Access Foundation," he added.

While talking to ANI, Khan said that the given Helpline number-7569 600 800 will be connected to a command center and managed by an NGO SDIF ( Social Data Initiatives Forum) to respond to the need of the services and to take the call of action immediately.



Imran, Access Foundation said, "Even though all the NGOs started their own operations, it was observed that better services could be provided when we work under one Helpline and also this way our efforts would be more channelized and productive. So with this concept, all the NGO's mentioned have come forward with a common goal to serve the people in this COVID-19 Pandemic.

Posted By: Simran Babbar