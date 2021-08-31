The development projects were of nine departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Medical and Health, Irrigation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and Smart City project.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced that the state-of-the-art next-generation range of Brahmos Missiles will be manufactured in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow. Rajnath Singh also said that UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has estimated 5,000 jobs with the announcement of the new project. He also said that the government aims to provide PNG gas to every household in Lucknow.

The Defence Minister, who had reached Lucknow earlier in the day, inaugurated 90 projects and laid foundation stones of 90 other projects, worth Rs 1,700 crores. The development projects were of nine departments, including the Public Works Department (PWD), Medical and Health, Irrigation, Lucknow Municipal Corporation, Lucknow Development Authority and Smart City project.

Rajnath Singh, who was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said that the almighty had created an 'unparalleled Jodi' of Modi and Yogi. "I would not have been able to do so much work in Lucknow if Yogi Adityanath had not been the chief minister. My effort has been to make Lucknow a beautiful city. Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya has also helped me in this," he said.

He further said that during his recent visit to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, he found that people were appreciating Yogi ji's work. He continued to work during the pandemic even though he himself was Corona positive, the minister added.

Rajnath Singh said that the chief minister's efforts to take care of Covid orphans had touched his heart. "He has presented a model of good governance and criminals now fear him."

Talking about his constituency, Lucknow, Rajnath Singh said that traffic was still a problem in Lucknow that now had a population of 45 lakhs and the number of vehicles on the road was 26 lakhs. Yogi Adityanath, meanwhile, listed the achievements of his government and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and encouragement.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan